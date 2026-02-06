Cracks in the Shield: Toronto Police Scandal

In a disturbing revelation, seven active and one retired Toronto police officers have been arrested as part of an organised crime investigation that involves bribery, conspiracy to commit murder, and drug trafficking, officials announced on Thursday.

The accused officers allegedly obtained and distributed confidential personal information to figures associated with organised crime, in exchange for bribes. These criminals reportedly committed shootings and other violent acts using the leaked information. Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw lamented the breach, noting its far-reaching implications.

York Police Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan detailed that the investigation, which started in June, uncovered a plot targeting a corrections management employee. The plot was foiled by police officers protecting the employee, who managed to arrest the mobsters after a dramatic confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)