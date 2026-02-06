Political Standoff: Immigration Demand Threatens DHS Shutdown

Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed concerns on Thursday about the demands from Democrats regarding federal immigration officers, labeling them as 'unrealistic.' Thune warned of a potential shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) if Democrats do not engage with Republicans and the White House.

Democratic leaders, including Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, have compiled a list of ten proposals intended to curtail aggressive immigration enforcement. These include judicial warrants and new use-of-force policies. Democrats argue these are essential for protecting basic rights, while Republicans criticize them as extreme.

As tensions rise, an imminent DHS shutdown looms, raising concerns about potential disruptions, particularly in travel, as experienced during the previous government closure. Efforts to renegotiate the DHS spending bill and prevent shutdowns are ongoing, but divisions between parties remain strong.

