Decoding the End: New START and the Future of Global Nuclear Arms Control

The last remaining nuclear arms agreement between Russia and the US has expired, sparking fears of a renewed arms race. Despite Moscow's willingness to extend, the US, led by Trump, seeks a broader treaty involving China. Talks to renew diplomatic dialogue have restarted but challenges remain.

The expiration of the last major nuclear arms treaty between Russia and the United States has raised global concern over an impending nuclear arms race. The New START treaty, which limited both nations to 1,550 nuclear warheads, officially ended Thursday, leaving the world without any limits on their arsenals.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness to keep the pact's limits for another year, but US President Donald Trump's administration has been pushing for a new treaty that includes China's growing nuclear forces. Beijing, however, has shown no interest in joining such discussions, complicating diplomatic efforts.

Amid these developments, the US and Russia have decided to re-establish military-to-military dialogue, a crucial step as tensions continue to rise. Both countries had paused communications due to escalating strains, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the expiration of the New START treaty, world leaders and arms control advocates warn of the dangers of an unchecked arms buildup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

