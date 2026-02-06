Left Menu

Marco Rubio Steps Down as Acting U.S. Archivist Amid Political Shifts

Marco Rubio has stepped down as the acting archivist of the United States, a move complying with legal limits on political appointments. Appointed by former President Trump, Rubio played a significant role in various administration strategies, but now passes his responsibilities to James Byron.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 04:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 04:48 IST
Marco Rubio Steps Down as Acting U.S. Archivist Amid Political Shifts
Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio is no longer serving as the acting archivist of the United States, according to a spokesperson for the National Archives and Records Administration. This change follows guidelines under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act concerning the duration of acting roles.

Rubio's appointment was part of former President Donald Trump's larger strategy, following the removal of Colleen Shogan from the position. His tenure witnessed significant administrative actions, including Trump's oversight moves regarding Venezuela and reactions to various protests.

Rubio's departure is seen amid broader political shifts, as he hands over responsibilities to former senior adviser James Byron. The National Archives has been central in controversial legal matters involving Trump's handling of presidential records, notably post the FBI's 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intelligence Debate: Gabbard vs. Lawmakers Over Whistleblower Complaint

Intelligence Debate: Gabbard vs. Lawmakers Over Whistleblower Complaint

 Global
2
Sanae Takaichi's Election Gamble: Japan's First Female Prime Minister Seeks Power Consolidation

Sanae Takaichi's Election Gamble: Japan's First Female Prime Minister Seeks ...

 Global
3
Sanae Takaichi and Her 'Sanakatsu' Surge: A Snowy Electoral Showdown

Sanae Takaichi and Her 'Sanakatsu' Surge: A Snowy Electoral Showdown

 Global
4
Australia's Conservative Coalition Reunited After Split Over Hate Speech Laws

Australia's Conservative Coalition Reunited After Split Over Hate Speech Law...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026