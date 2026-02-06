Marco Rubio Steps Down as Acting U.S. Archivist Amid Political Shifts

Marco Rubio is no longer serving as the acting archivist of the United States, according to a spokesperson for the National Archives and Records Administration. This change follows guidelines under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act concerning the duration of acting roles.

Rubio's appointment was part of former President Donald Trump's larger strategy, following the removal of Colleen Shogan from the position. His tenure witnessed significant administrative actions, including Trump's oversight moves regarding Venezuela and reactions to various protests.

Rubio's departure is seen amid broader political shifts, as he hands over responsibilities to former senior adviser James Byron. The National Archives has been central in controversial legal matters involving Trump's handling of presidential records, notably post the FBI's 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid.

