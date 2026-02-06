Left Menu

U.S. Domestic News: Assassination Attempt, Economic Forecasts, and More

Ryan Routh has been sentenced to life imprisonment after attempting to assassinate Donald Trump in Florida during his re-election campaign. Concurrently, U.S. net farm income is projected to fall despite government payments, and White House discussions around immigration enforcement remain contentious amid bipartisan tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 05:24 IST
U.S. Domestic News: Assassination Attempt, Economic Forecasts, and More

Ryan Routh, convicted of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, has been sentenced to life in prison. The 59-year-old was found guilty of hiding with a semi-automatic rifle at a Florida golf course just before the 2024 election. The sentencing took place in Fort Pierce, Florida, delivered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts a decline in net farm income by 0.7% in 2026, despite robust government financial assistance. The fall in profitability highlights the economic strains on farmers, with government payments making up a substantial portion of the bottom line.

On the political front, Democrats are facing challenges in Congress over proposed reforms to immigration enforcement practices. As Republicans retain control over the legislative branch, achieving consensus becomes an arduous task amidst a backdrop of public dissent over aggressive immigration tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
2
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
3
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
4
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026