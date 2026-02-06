U.S. Domestic News: Assassination Attempt, Economic Forecasts, and More

Ryan Routh, convicted of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, has been sentenced to life in prison. The 59-year-old was found guilty of hiding with a semi-automatic rifle at a Florida golf course just before the 2024 election. The sentencing took place in Fort Pierce, Florida, delivered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts a decline in net farm income by 0.7% in 2026, despite robust government financial assistance. The fall in profitability highlights the economic strains on farmers, with government payments making up a substantial portion of the bottom line.

On the political front, Democrats are facing challenges in Congress over proposed reforms to immigration enforcement practices. As Republicans retain control over the legislative branch, achieving consensus becomes an arduous task amidst a backdrop of public dissent over aggressive immigration tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)