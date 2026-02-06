Left Menu

South Korea's Uphill Battle: Meeting U.S. Investment Commitments

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun reassured U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio of Seoul's commitment to investing $350 billion in U.S. industries as agreed in a trade deal. Despite Rubio's concern about delays, South Korea plans to finalize legislation by March 9 to enable the investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 06:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun addressed concerns in Washington, assuring U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Seoul remains committed to its $350 billion investment pledge in U.S. industries as part of last year's trade deal.

During their meeting, Cho emphasized South Korea's determination to fulfill the agreement despite Rubio expressing apprehension about the perceived delay. Cho reassured that any hold-up was not intentional.

South Korean lawmakers promised to pass necessary legislation by March 9, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened increased tariffs on Korean goods due to the delays in the deal's enactment.

