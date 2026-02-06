South Korea's Uphill Battle: Meeting U.S. Investment Commitments
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun reassured U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio of Seoul's commitment to investing $350 billion in U.S. industries as agreed in a trade deal. Despite Rubio's concern about delays, South Korea plans to finalize legislation by March 9 to enable the investments.
During their meeting, Cho emphasized South Korea's determination to fulfill the agreement despite Rubio expressing apprehension about the perceived delay. Cho reassured that any hold-up was not intentional.
South Korean lawmakers promised to pass necessary legislation by March 9, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened increased tariffs on Korean goods due to the delays in the deal's enactment.
