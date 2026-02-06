Arizona Kidnapping: Missing Elderly Mother of TV Host Sparks Urgent Search

Authorities in Arizona are escalating their efforts to find Nancy Guthrie, the elderly mother of NBC news host Savannah Guthrie, after she was reportedly kidnapped from her home. The investigation involves local police, the FBI, and specialized experts aiming to resolve the situation over a week into her disappearance.

Investigators have faced challenges, including a ransom note with missed deadlines and a lack of definitive contact from the kidnappers. Despite this, they hold hope that Nancy is alive. Her precarious health condition and need for daily medication have added urgency to their inquiries.

The case has captured attention, with emotional public appeals from her family members, including Savannah Guthrie, urging the abductors to reach out. The FBI is offering a reward for information, while the search continues with enhanced resources and technical support.

(With inputs from agencies.)