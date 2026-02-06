UN Experts Urge China to Grant Urgent Medical Access to Rights Defender Yang Li

United Nations human rights experts have called on China to immediately ensure full access to adequate medical treatment for woman human rights defender Yang Li, warning that repeated attempts by the activist to travel for medical care have been intercepted and allegedly resulted in arbitrary detention.

In a statement issued today, the experts expressed grave concern that Yang Li’s arrest, indictment and ongoing harassment appear aimed at preventing her from peacefully exercising her right to seek redress for legitimate grievances.

“The arrest and indictment of Yang Li appear to represent an effort by the authorities to prevent her from peacefully exercising her rights,” the experts said.

“This harassment is compounded by the fact that it was coupled with preventing her from accessing medical treatment.”

Long-Term Advocacy Over Land Requisition in Jiangsu

Yang Li, from Jintan, Jiangsu Province, has been advocating since 2009 against land requisition and crop clearance carried out by local authorities.

Her efforts to seek justice for her family and community through China’s petition system have reportedly resulted in repeated reprisals, including multiple instances of administrative detention since 2014.

Intercepted Travel and Alleged Arbitrary Detention

Since 2023, Yang Li has repeatedly attempted to travel to Beijing to:

File petitions seeking redress

Attend medical appointments for serious illness

During these attempts, she has reportedly been subjected to:

Physical assaults

Administrative detention

Obstruction from accessing necessary medical treatment

The experts said these actions were allegedly carried out by officials from Jintan authorities and Beijing police.

Criminal Charges and Conviction Raise Fair Trial Concerns

In October 2024, Yang Li was placed in criminal detention on the charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” later changed to “disrupting the work order of state organs.”

She was convicted in September 2025 and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment in a judicial process that the experts said showed multiple inconsistencies with fair trial standards.

Late-Stage Kidney Disease and Denial of Care

The experts stressed that Yang Li is in urgent need of medical treatment for late-stage kidney disease, warning that her condition has significantly worsened due to repeated denial of care.

“Her condition appears to have worsened significantly as a result of the repeated denial of medical care, her treatment whilst in prison and the stress she has been subjected to,” they said.

While in prison, Yang Li was reportedly denied adequate medical care and went on hunger strike in protest.

Forced Feeding and Alleged Cruel Treatment

To end her hunger strike, Yang Li was reportedly subjected to forced nasal feeding, which the experts said amounts to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment under international human rights law.

She was also allegedly denied medically prescribed meals as punishment.

Continued Harassment After Release

Yang Li was released from prison six days later than her sentence required, and since her release, authorities have reportedly continued blocking her travel to Beijing for medical care.

In one recent incident, she was allegedly assaulted in detention, resulting in five fingernails being torn off and leaving her semi-conscious.

Call to End Intimidation and Ensure Immediate Medical Access

UN experts urged Chinese authorities to immediately cease harassment and intimidation of Yang Li and her family and ensure she can access medical treatment of her choosing without obstruction.

“We urge the authorities to cease the harassment and intimidation of Yang Li and her family and allow her full, immediate access to medical treatment,” the experts said.

The experts confirmed they have been in contact with the Government of China regarding these concerns.