Odisha Courts Evacuated Amid Bomb Threats

Odisha Police initiated a sweeping search and evacuation operation at three district judge courts following the receipt of threatening emails warning of imminent bomb explosions, authorities disclosed Friday. The ominous messages, directed at court locations in Cuttack, Puri, and Phulbani, incited panic among legal professionals, litigants, and judges.

These threats emerged less than a month after a similar series of alarming communications targeted courts in Cuttack, Deogarh, and Sambalpur on January 8. Advocate General Pitambar Acharya urged the judicial community to remain calm, reassuring them that the incident might mirror previous hoax threats.

In response, court buildings were evacuated, with bomb and dog disposal teams deployed to conduct thorough searches. Meanwhile, police have commenced an investigation to trace the perpetrator behind these simultaneous threats. Despite the scare, preliminary searches revealed no suspect objects by midday, yet comprehensive checks continue to ensure safety.

