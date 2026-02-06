Madras High Court Upholds Rs 1.50 Crore Penalty on TVK Chief Vijay

The Madras High Court has dismissed a writ petition by Vijay, the TVK chief, challenging a penalty imposed by the Income Tax department. The penalty, amounting to Rs 1.50 crore, was levied for alleged non-disclosure of full income during the financial year 2015-16.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, in a ruling on Friday, declared the imposition of the penalty was within legal time limits and warranted no interference. This meant Vijay's challenge against the penalty was rejected by the court.

Despite the dismissal, Vijay's counsel was granted the liberty to appeal the order before the appellate authority. The case had roots in a raid conducted in 2015 confirming non-disclosure of Rs 15 crore income from the film 'Puli', leading to the penalty issued on June 30, 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)