India–Australia Launch Business Case Compendium to Power $100 Billion Trade Vision

The next phase of India–Australia economic cooperation received a major boost with the launch of a new business case studies compendium titled “Pitch Perfect Australia-India: Perfect Conditions for a $100 Billion Partnership” at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Delhi Campus.

The event brought together senior policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders, trade experts and academia, underlining the growing momentum behind the strategic economic partnership between the two countries.

Evidence-Based Roadmap for Bilateral Business Growth

Jointly developed by IIFT and Newland Global Group, the compendium captures real-world business journeys of companies operating across India and Australia.

The publication documents:

Market-entry experiences

Growth strategies

Cross-border investment lessons

Practical challenges and solutions

It features insights from 30 organisations that have successfully leveraged opportunities in both markets, making it a valuable guide for businesses exploring the India–Australia corridor.

Commerce Secretary: Case Studies Show ECTA Delivering Real Gains

Commerce Secretary Shri Rajesh Agrawal commended IIFT for anchoring the initiative and emphasised its relevance for policymakers, industry and academic stakeholders.

He stated:

“The case studies are evidence-based on how the trade agreement has translated into real opportunities and has been used by businesses for their growth.”

He added that the compendium would play an important role in strengthening and enhancing the gains of the India–Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA).

Australian High Commissioner: Platforms Linking Academia and Industry Are Vital

Australian High Commissioner to India Mr. Philip Green OAM praised the initiative and acknowledged IIFT’s contribution in fostering informed dialogue on bilateral trade.

He noted:

“Platforms bringing together academia, government, and industry are vital for the strong strategic relationship between India and Australia.”

Joint Secretary Petal Dhillon Highlights Growing Momentum

Joint Secretary Ms. Petal Dhillon pointed to the accelerating pace of India–Australia economic relations, highlighting the role of research-driven insights.

She said IIFT has been instrumental in facilitating dialogue that supports the stronger utilisation of ECTA.

IIFT VC: Bridging Research and Practice in Global Trade

Vice Chancellor of IIFT, Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi, underlined the value of documenting business journeys and converting them into learning resources for industry and academia.

He stated:

“Collaborations like this reflect IIFT’s commitment to bridging research and practice and to supporting India’s expanding footprint in global trade.”

Newland Global Group Showcases Success Stories Across Markets

Founder & CEO of Newland Global Group, Australia, Mr. Dipen Rughani, emphasised the importance of business-driven case studies in deepening bilateral engagement.

Executive Director Ms. Natasha Jha Bhaskar presented success stories and key lessons from companies navigating both markets.

Panel Discussion Brings Together Government and Industry Stakeholders

The launch event concluded with a panel discussion featuring representatives from:

Government

Trade bodies

Companies operating in India and Australia

This was followed by networking interactions aimed at strengthening partnerships and identifying future opportunities.

Ambassador Anil Wadhwa appreciated the compendium, calling it a meaningful step toward strengthening India–Australia economic engagement.

Practical Resource for the Next Phase of Collaboration

With India and Australia working toward deeper trade and investment ties, the compendium is expected to serve as a practical roadmap for:

Businesses seeking cross-border expansion

Policymakers shaping trade facilitation measures

Researchers studying bilateral economic trends

By highlighting opportunities and addressing challenges, it showcases the strong potential for collaboration in sectors ranging from trade and technology to education and services.

About IIFT

Established in 1963 under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade is a premier institution dedicated to capacity building in international business through:

Education and training

Research and consultancy

Policy-oriented knowledge frameworks

Granted Deemed-to-be-University status in 2002, IIFT has played a pivotal role in strengthening India’s global trade engagement.