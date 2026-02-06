Ladakh Delegation Meets Dr Jitendra Singh, Flags Hydropower Push and Civil Services Issues

A delegation from the Union Territory of Ladakh, led by former Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Shri Tashi Gyalson, met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, in New Delhi to discuss key development and administrative priorities concerning the region.

The meeting reflected Ladakh’s continued engagement with the Union Government on infrastructure expansion, governance challenges and sustainable development in the high-altitude Union Territory.

Focus on Agham Hydroelectric Project on Shyok River

A major issue highlighted during the interaction was the progress of the Agham Hydroelectric Project, a proposed hydropower initiative planned on the Shyok River in Ladakh.

The delegation drew attention to the preparatory work already completed, including:

Earlier technical studies

Background assessments

Preliminary project exercises

They underscored that the project has reached an important stage and stressed the need for coordinated follow-up to enable its advancement.

The delegation noted that the Agham Hydroelectric Project is significant for:

Strengthening Ladakh’s local power infrastructure

Meeting the region’s growing development needs

Supporting sustainable energy solutions in a climatically challenging terrain

Minister Acknowledges Importance of Hydropower for Ladakh

Dr. Jitendra Singh listened to the delegation’s submissions and acknowledged the strategic importance of hydropower development for Ladakh’s unique geographical and climatic conditions.

The Minister noted the inputs shared and indicated that the issues raised would be examined through the appropriate institutional framework, keeping in view all technical and procedural requirements.

Concerns Raised Over Civil Services Aspirants from Ladakh

The delegation also raised concerns relating to Ladakh’s aspirants appearing in the Civil Services Examination, including matters discussed with:

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Dr. Jitendra Singh took note of the representation and acknowledged the broader issues flagged during the interaction.

Continued Engagement on Region-Specific Development Priorities

The meeting underlined ongoing efforts to address Ladakh’s infrastructure gaps and administrative challenges through sustained dialogue between local representatives and the Union Government.

Discussions on projects such as the Agham Hydroelectric Project were seen as part of wider initiatives to promote: