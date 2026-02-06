Left Menu

Gauteng Launches High-Tech Umphakathi Mall Smart Licensing Centre in Randfontein

The facility represents a shift toward more secure, modern and people-centred public service delivery in Gauteng’s transport sector.

Image Credit: X(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has officially unveiled the state-of-the-art Umphakathi Mall Smart Driver’s Licensing Testing Centre (DLTC) in Randfontein, located within the Rand West City Local Municipality.

The launch marks a major milestone in the Gauteng Provincial Government’s ongoing programme to modernise Driver’s Licensing Testing Centres across the province, improving efficiency, accessibility and customer experience.

Modern Facility Redefines Licensing Services

The new Smart DLTC is designed to transform vehicle and driver licensing services through:

  • Smart technologies

  • Improved infrastructure

  • Streamlined operational processes

  • Enhanced customer service experience

MEC: Building a Responsive, People-Centred Transport System

Speaking at the launch, MEC Diale-Tlabela said the centre demonstrates the province’s commitment to dignified and reliable services:

“The opening of the Umphakathi Mall Smart Licensing Centre demonstrates our commitment to building a capable, responsive, and people-centred transport system.

We are modernising our DLTCs to ensure that residents can access dignified, efficient, and reliable services closer to where they live, while strengthening road safety and regulatory compliance across Gauteng.”

Upgrading DLTC Network Across Gauteng

Gauteng currently operates a network of DLTCs across all five corridors of the province, playing a critical role in:

  • Road safety enforcement

  • Licensing compliance

  • Efficient transport regulation

  • Service delivery to residents

The Department of Roads and Transport has prioritised upgrades to address long-standing challenges such as:

  • Long waiting times

  • Limited accessibility

  • Ageing infrastructure

  • Service backlogs

Smart Licensing Centres: Faster, Safer, More Secure

Smart Licensing Centres are part of Gauteng’s broader reform agenda, introducing modern environments that:

  • Improve turnaround times

  • Enhance customer convenience

  • Strengthen integrity and security of licensing systems

  • Provide efficient, customer-centric services

These centres are designed to safeguard licensing processes while meeting growing demand in high-volume areas.

Expanding Access in Townships and Communities

The establishment of the Umphakathi Mall Smart DLTC also advances Gauteng’s commitment to expanding quality services in:

  • Townships

  • Informal settlements

  • Hostels (TISH communities)

By locating the centre in a community-based commercial hub, the department aims to:

  • Bring services closer to residents

  • Reduce travel costs

  • Minimise inconvenience associated with distant traditional DLTCs

More Smart Centres Planned Across Gauteng

As part of ongoing service delivery improvements, the department has planned the rollout of additional Smart Licensing Centres across key development corridors.

The initiative aims to:

  • Reduce waiting times further

  • Clear licensing backlogs

  • Improve accessibility in high-demand regions

  • Strengthen provincial road safety compliance

Operating Hours

The Umphakathi Mall Smart Driver’s Licensing Centre operates:

  • Monday to Friday: 08h00 – 17h00

  • Saturday: 09h00 – 15h00

 

