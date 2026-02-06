eThekwini Municipality Secures Convictions in Crackdown on Cable Theft

The eThekwini Municipality has intensified its campaign against cable theft, securing successful convictions against individuals involved in crimes targeting critical municipal infrastructure.

The municipality said these convictions demonstrate the Energy Management Directorate’s firm commitment to safeguarding infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted service delivery to residents.

Contractor Convicted for Possession of Stolen Municipal Cables

In a recent case, a 53-year-old man, employed as a contractor staff member, was convicted in the Durban Magistrate’s Court for possession of suspected stolen property.

The stolen items included:

Electricity cables belonging to the municipality

Streetlight components

Other municipal infrastructure materials

The arrest took place in 2023 during a coordinated operation involving the inspection of a scrap dealer’s premises, where stolen municipal property was discovered.

Investigations Uncover Illegal Cable Processing

Further investigations led to additional inspections that uncovered:

Two rolls of eThekwini Municipality cables

Additional streetlight parts

Evidence of illegal cable processing at the suspect’s residence

The case highlights the growing sophistication of cable theft networks and the need for sustained enforcement efforts.

Energy Directorate Condemns Contractor Involvement

Director of the Energy Management Directorate, Philani Shange, expressed disappointment at the involvement of someone contracted to assist the municipality.

“It is disheartening to witness individuals who are contracted to assist the Municipality in delivering essential services choosing to engage in theft instead. Their actions not only undermine the integrity of our workforce but also hinder our efforts to improve service delivery to our communities,” Shange said.

Additional Sentences Issued in Related Cases

The municipality also confirmed that two other individuals were sentenced late last year for similar offences.

A 44-year-old man was found guilty of possessing suspected stolen electricity cables and received a three-year prison sentence , wholly suspended for five years.

In a separate case, a 32-year-old man was convicted of tampering with essential infrastructure and sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, with half of the sentence suspended for five years.

Municipality Vows Zero Tolerance on Infrastructure Theft

Shange reaffirmed that the Energy Management Directorate will continue working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure perpetrators are held accountable.

“Such criminal activities will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that these convictions reinforce the message that infrastructure theft undermines communities and essential services.

Protecting Service Delivery for Residents

Cable theft remains a serious threat to electricity supply, street lighting and public safety. The municipality’s intensified enforcement drive forms part of broader efforts to protect critical infrastructure and maintain reliable services for all residents.