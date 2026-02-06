Left Menu

SAPS N Cape Arrests Over 4,178 Suspects in Major Festive Season Crime Crackdown

Updated: 06-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 18:52 IST
The inspections led to the closure of 225 unlicensed liquor premises, a major step in reducing alcohol-related crime. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • South Africa

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Northern Cape has recorded significant operational successes during the 2025/2026 Festive Season Operation, leading to the arrest of 4,178 perpetrators for serious and priority crimes across the province.

The operation, implemented to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, reflects SAPS’s intensified efforts to curb violent crime, remove illegal weapons, and strengthen visible policing during the high-risk festive period.

Operation Ran From October 2025 to January 2026

The Festive Season Operation commenced on 1 October 2025 and concluded on 31 January 2026, covering all five districts in the Northern Cape.

Key focus areas included:

  • Intensified crime prevention

  • Visible policing in hotspots

  • Road safety enforcement

  • Multi-disciplinary coordinated operations

  • Public awareness campaigns

Arrests Linked to Serious and Violent Crimes

Through the commitment of SAPS members, supported by law enforcement partners and community policing structures, suspects were arrested for crimes including:

  • Murder

  • Attempted murder

  • Robbery

  • Rape and sexual assault

  • Assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

  • Burglary

  • Drug-related offences

Detectives also conducted tracing operations, apprehending wanted suspects linked to serious crimes such as rape, armed robbery and hijacking.

Illegal Firearms, Weapons and Drugs Seized

Police operations resulted in major confiscations, including:

  • 183 illegal firearms and ammunition

  • 1,663 dangerous weapons

  • Large quantities of drugs and alcohol

Additional seizures included:

  • Copper cable

  • Counterfeit goods

  • Illicit cigarettes

  • Livestock

  • Tools and electronic equipment

Massive Stop-and-Search and Roadblock Campaign

The SAPS said the operation included extensive enforcement actions such as:

  • Roadblocks

  • Stop-and-search operations

  • Vehicle checkpoints

  • Increased police visibility in crime hotspots

In total:

  • 145,089 persons were stopped and searched

  • 69,553 vehicles were stopped and inspected

Compliance Inspections and Closure of Illegal Liquor Premises

During the operation, law enforcement conducted:

  • 90,897 compliance inspections

These took place at:

  • Firearm dealers

  • Liquor outlets

  • Recyclers

  • Second-hand goods dealers

  • Scrap metal dealers

The inspections led to the closure of 225 unlicensed liquor premises, a major step in reducing alcohol-related crime.

High-Visibility Patrols Across Public and Rural Spaces

Patrols were intensified at key locations, including:

  • ATM’s and banks

  • Shopping malls and tuck shops

  • Farms and filling stations

  • Holiday resorts

  • Taxi ranks

  • Mining areas

This ensured both urban and rural communities benefited from enhanced police presence.

Road Safety Gains: DUI Arrests and Thousands of Fines

Road safety enforcement also produced strong results:

  • Unroadworthy vehicles were removed from roads

  • 86 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol

  • Approximately 6,000 fines were issued for traffic violations

Back-to-School Campaigns Promote Learner Safety

With the start of the new academic year, SAPS launched Back-to-School campaigns across districts to ensure safety at:

  • Schools

  • Colleges

  • Learning institutions

These initiatives aimed to protect learners, educators and students.

Provincial Commissioner Praises Teamwork and Community Support

Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, applauded SAPS members for their professionalism and dedication.

“The success of this operation is a direct result of teamwork, dedication and the strong partnership between the police, other law enforcement agencies and our communities.”

She added that SAPS remains committed to sustaining the momentum beyond the festive season to ensure safer communities year-round.

SAPS Reaffirms Commitment to Proactive Crime Prevention

The SAPS also thanked the public for their cooperation and adherence to the law, which contributed significantly to the success of the operation.

The police reiterated their commitment to continue proactive policing initiatives to enhance safety and security for all Northern Cape residents.

 

