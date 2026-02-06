SAPS N Cape Arrests Over 4,178 Suspects in Major Festive Season Crime Crackdown
The Festive Season Operation commenced on 1 October 2025 and concluded on 31 January 2026, covering all five districts in the Northern Cape.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Northern Cape has recorded significant operational successes during the 2025/2026 Festive Season Operation, leading to the arrest of 4,178 perpetrators for serious and priority crimes across the province.
The operation, implemented to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, reflects SAPS’s intensified efforts to curb violent crime, remove illegal weapons, and strengthen visible policing during the high-risk festive period.
Operation Ran From October 2025 to January 2026
Key focus areas included:
-
Intensified crime prevention
-
Visible policing in hotspots
-
Road safety enforcement
-
Multi-disciplinary coordinated operations
-
Public awareness campaigns
Arrests Linked to Serious and Violent Crimes
Through the commitment of SAPS members, supported by law enforcement partners and community policing structures, suspects were arrested for crimes including:
-
Murder
-
Attempted murder
-
Robbery
-
Rape and sexual assault
-
Assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm
-
Burglary
-
Drug-related offences
Detectives also conducted tracing operations, apprehending wanted suspects linked to serious crimes such as rape, armed robbery and hijacking.
Illegal Firearms, Weapons and Drugs Seized
Police operations resulted in major confiscations, including:
-
183 illegal firearms and ammunition
-
1,663 dangerous weapons
-
Large quantities of drugs and alcohol
Additional seizures included:
-
Copper cable
-
Counterfeit goods
-
Illicit cigarettes
-
Livestock
-
Tools and electronic equipment
Massive Stop-and-Search and Roadblock Campaign
The SAPS said the operation included extensive enforcement actions such as:
-
Roadblocks
-
Stop-and-search operations
-
Vehicle checkpoints
-
Increased police visibility in crime hotspots
In total:
-
145,089 persons were stopped and searched
-
69,553 vehicles were stopped and inspected
Compliance Inspections and Closure of Illegal Liquor Premises
During the operation, law enforcement conducted:
-
90,897 compliance inspections
These took place at:
-
Firearm dealers
-
Liquor outlets
-
Recyclers
-
Second-hand goods dealers
-
Scrap metal dealers
The inspections led to the closure of 225 unlicensed liquor premises, a major step in reducing alcohol-related crime.
High-Visibility Patrols Across Public and Rural Spaces
Patrols were intensified at key locations, including:
-
ATM’s and banks
-
Shopping malls and tuck shops
-
Farms and filling stations
-
Holiday resorts
-
Taxi ranks
-
Mining areas
This ensured both urban and rural communities benefited from enhanced police presence.
Road Safety Gains: DUI Arrests and Thousands of Fines
Road safety enforcement also produced strong results:
-
Unroadworthy vehicles were removed from roads
-
86 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol
-
Approximately 6,000 fines were issued for traffic violations
Back-to-School Campaigns Promote Learner Safety
With the start of the new academic year, SAPS launched Back-to-School campaigns across districts to ensure safety at:
-
Schools
-
Colleges
-
Learning institutions
These initiatives aimed to protect learners, educators and students.
Provincial Commissioner Praises Teamwork and Community Support
Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, applauded SAPS members for their professionalism and dedication.
“The success of this operation is a direct result of teamwork, dedication and the strong partnership between the police, other law enforcement agencies and our communities.”
She added that SAPS remains committed to sustaining the momentum beyond the festive season to ensure safer communities year-round.
SAPS Reaffirms Commitment to Proactive Crime Prevention
The SAPS also thanked the public for their cooperation and adherence to the law, which contributed significantly to the success of the operation.
The police reiterated their commitment to continue proactive policing initiatives to enhance safety and security for all Northern Cape residents.