SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

South Africa’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, is leading a high-level delegation to Beijing, China, for the Joint Economic Trade Commission (JETC), where he is holding talks with China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

The visit underscores the growing strategic importance of the economic partnership between South Africa and China at a time when Pretoria is seeking to deepen trade ties, expand market access and attract investment to support industrial development and job creation.

Historic China–Africa Economic Partnership Agreement Signed

A major outcome of the engagement has been the signing of the China–Africa Economic Partnership Agreement (CAEPA), described as a landmark deal expected to:

Grant South African exports duty-free access to the Chinese market

Boost Chinese investment flows into South Africa

Strengthen long-term bilateral economic cooperation

The agreement is seen as a significant step in advancing South Africa’s trade diplomacy and positioning local industries for greater competitiveness in one of the world’s largest markets.

China Remains South Africa’s Largest Trading Partner

China continues to be South Africa’s largest trading partner, making the JETC a vital platform for both countries to:

Review progress in bilateral trade

Address barriers and challenges

Identify new areas of cooperation

Strengthen institutional trade relations

The commission is central to ensuring that commitments made in previous engagements translate into real economic outcomes.

Focus on Value-Added Exports and Industrial Growth

Discussions between Ministers Tau and Wang are centred on advancing deeper economic cooperation, with a key priority being the expansion of market access for value-added South African products, including:

Processed foods

Manufactured goods

High-quality agricultural produce

South Africa is working to promote export diversification beyond raw minerals, while ensuring that the partnership supports national industrial policy goals.

Delegation Includes IDC and Standards Authority Leadership

Reflecting the breadth and significance of the talks, the South African delegation includes senior government officials as well as senior managers from:

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS)

Their participation highlights the focus on investment promotion, industrial expansion and regulatory cooperation.

Key Sectors Under Discussion

The talks covered wide-ranging areas critical to South Africa’s economic recovery and long-term development agenda, including:

Industrialisation and infrastructure development

Agricultural trade expansion

Green energy and renewables

Technology exchange and innovation cooperation

Development of industrial parks and logistics corridors

Emerging sectors such as renewable energy and digital technology are expected to feature prominently in future cooperation.

Addressing Trade Imbalances and Promoting Diversification

Trade between South Africa and China has grown steadily in recent years. China is a major destination for South African:

Minerals

Agricultural products

Manufactured exports

At the same time, South Africa imports large volumes of:

Machinery and equipment

Electronics

Consumer goods

While the relationship has generated substantial benefits, South Africa has also been working to address trade imbalances and promote a more diversified export basket.

Minister Tau Emphasises Inclusive Growth and Job Creation

During the engagement, Minister Tau stressed that South Africa is seeking partnerships that:

Boost local manufacturing capacity

Create sustainable jobs

Support skills development

Encourage investment in high-growth sectors

The focus is on ensuring that expanded cooperation delivers tangible benefits for South African communities and industries.

China’s Commitment to Economic Transformation Support

Minister Wang Wentao welcomed the South African delegation and reaffirmed China’s commitment to expanding trade and investment cooperation, particularly in areas that support:

Economic transformation

Industrial development

Sustainable growth pathways

Broader Strategic Relationship Beyond Trade

The meeting also reflects the wider strategic relationship between South Africa and China, extending beyond commerce into:

Political cooperation

Cultural exchanges

Educational partnerships

As fellow members of BRICS, both countries share an interest in strengthening South–South cooperation and promoting collaboration among developing economies.

Gateway Role for South Africa in Africa–China Trade

For South Africa, the Beijing engagement is also an opportunity to reinforce its role as a key trade and investment gateway into the African continent. Strengthened ties with China could enhance South Africa’s position as a hub for regional value chains and cross-border industrial development.

Stakeholders Watch for Tangible Outcomes

Back home, stakeholders will be watching closely for outcomes that translate into real economic gains, including:

Increased market access for South African products

New investment commitments

Progress in reducing trade barriers

Expanded business-to-business cooperation

The JETC also serves as a platform to foster joint ventures, technology transfer and stronger links between South African and Chinese enterprises.

Strategic Economic Diplomacy in a Shifting Global Landscape

As global economic conditions continue to evolve, South Africa’s engagement in Beijing highlights its commitment to proactive economic diplomacy and securing new opportunities for growth through international cooperation.

The outcomes of the Joint Economic Trade Commission are expected to deepen trust, broaden collaboration, and support South Africa’s broader vision of inclusive and sustainable economic development.