UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

The South African Government has congratulated Professor Vukosi Marivate of the University of Pretoria following his recommendation by the United Nations Secretary-General for appointment to the newly established Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence.

The recommendation places Professor Marivate among 40 leading experts worldwide, selected for their recognised expertise in artificial intelligence and related disciplines.

First-Ever Independent Global Scientific Body on AI

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) highlighted the historic importance of the panel, describing it as:

The first global, fully independent scientific body dedicated to AI

A platform to close the global AI knowledge gap

A mechanism to assess AI’s real-world impacts across economies and societies

GCIS noted that the panel will serve as an authoritative reference point for governments, institutions and the public as AI rapidly reshapes modern life.

Combating Misinformation with Scientific Authority

The South African Government emphasised that the panel will play a critical role in helping the global community:

Distinguish fact from fiction

Separate science from misinformation

Build unbiased understanding of AI’s opportunities and risks

By providing independent scientific assessments, the panel is expected to guide responsible and evidence-based global AI governance.

UN Selection Drawn from Over 2,600 Applications

According to the United Nations, the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI brings together world-class experts to evaluate how artificial intelligence is transforming lives globally.

The UN said the 40 nominees recommended by the Secretary-General were selected through an open call that attracted:

Over 2,600 applications

From more than 140 countries

This ensures that the panel represents exceptional expertise and broad global representation.

Recognition for South African Expertise in AI

Professor Marivate’s recommendation is being seen as a significant recognition of South Africa’s growing contribution to global research and thought leadership in artificial intelligence.

His appointment would strengthen Africa’s voice in shaping international AI discussions and ensuring that emerging economies are represented in the assessment of AI’s societal impacts.