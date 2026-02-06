Left Menu

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

The IEC introduced its online voter registration portal in 2021, creating a self-service system that has significantly improved accessibility, efficiency and integrity in the voter registration process.

The IEC highlighted the growing significance of the youth demographic ahead of the 2026 municipal elections.
  • South Africa

The Electoral Commission (IEC) on Thursday announced the rollout of its countrywide Online Voter Registration Campaign, marking a major milestone in preparations for South Africa’s 2026 local government elections and expanding access to voter registration for millions of eligible citizens.

The campaign, which went live this week across multiple media platforms, calls on South Africans to register online, verify their voter status and update their details ahead of election day later this year.

Digital Registration Expands Access and Efficiency

The IEC introduced its online voter registration portal in 2021, creating a self-service system that has significantly improved accessibility, efficiency and integrity in the voter registration process.

Through the portal, citizens can:

  • Register as voters remotely

  • Update their personal and address details

  • Verify their registration status online

This innovation has made it easier for voters, especially young people and first-time registrants, to participate in the democratic process without visiting registration offices.

Over 26,000 New Voters Registered This Year

The IEC reported strong growth in online registrations.

  • 26,743 newly registered voters were recorded this year alone

  • Total registered voters now stand at 27,718,204 nationwide

These figures underline the increasing importance of digital platforms in strengthening electoral participation.

Youth Voters Now Exceed 7.7 Million

The IEC highlighted the growing significance of the youth demographic ahead of the 2026 municipal elections.

Young voters now account for:

  • 7,756,911 registered voters

This underscores the urgent need to intensify mobilisation and civic education efforts aimed at young South Africans, who remain a key driver of future electoral participation.

IEC Urges Voters to Update Address Details

Acting Chief Electoral Officer George Mahlangu emphasised that voter registration is directly linked to place of residence in municipal elections.

“We urge all eligible South Africans to register online, and those already registered to verify and, where necessary, update their address details. In the 2026 municipal elections, you register where you live and vote where you are registered.”

He added that this ensures voters shape the affairs of their communities by participating in elections in the wards where they ordinarily reside.

Civic Education Drive at Schools and Universities

The IEC is also intensifying voter registration and democracy awareness campaigns at institutions of learning nationwide.

These initiatives aim to:

  • Strengthen civic participation

  • Encourage first-time youth voters

  • Reinforce democratic culture among students

Who Can Register Online?

Eligible South Africans:

  • Aged 16 years and older

  • With a valid identity document

can register to vote or update their details using the IEC’s online portal.

Online Portal Link

Voters can register or verify their details at:

www.registertovote.elections.org.za

The IEC said the process is:

  • Quick

  • Safe

  • Easy

Important Reminder: Vote Where You Are Registered

The Commission stressed that voters will only be allowed to vote at the voting station where they are registered.

It is therefore essential that all voters ensure their:

  • Registration status

  • Voting district

  • Voting station details

  • Address information

are correct and up to date ahead of Election Day.

 

