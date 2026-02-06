Western Air Command Hosts Joint Operations Conclave Under ADJO Exercise 2026

Headquarters Western Air Command successfully conducted a high-level Joint Operations Conclave on 05 and 06 February 2026 under the framework of the All Domain Joint Operations (ADJO) Exercise 2026.

The conclave marked a major milestone in India’s efforts to deepen tri-service integration and strengthen joint operational preparedness in an increasingly complex, multi-domain security environment.

Strengthening Joint Warfighting Across Domains

The conclave was focused on enhancing intra-service and inter-service operational coordination, with the objective of building stronger joint capabilities across the Indian Defence Forces.

Senior officers attended from:

Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS)

Indian Army

Indian Navy

Defence Space Agency (DSA)

Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA)

Indian Air Force leadership

The deliberations reflected the growing importance of seamless cooperation across the domains of:

Air

Land

Sea

Space

Cyber

Air Marshal JS Mann Highlights Need for All-Domain Integration

In his inaugural address, Air Marshal JS Mann, Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command, emphasised that jointness and integrated warfighting are paramount in contemporary and future conflicts.

He underscored the urgent requirement for an all-domain operational approach that enables decisive outcomes in contested environments.

Key priorities highlighted included:

Enhancing interoperability among the services

Promoting domain-agnostic decision-making

Strengthening sensor-to-shooter linkages

Refining operational procedures for efficiency and effectiveness

CISC Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Calls for Institutionalised Joint Mechanisms

Addressing the conclave, the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, stressed the need to institutionalise joint mechanisms for:

Integrated operational planning

Intelligence sharing

Capability prioritisation

Identification of capability gaps

He highlighted that coherent inter-service responses are essential for comprehensive preparedness against future contingencies.

Air Marshal Dixit advocated:

Accelerated doctrinal evolution

Tri-service resource alignment

Advancing all-domain integration to achieve unified operational outcomes

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra Draws Lessons from Operation Sindoor

Concluding the conclave, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, delivered a detailed address highlighting critical lessons from Operation Sindoor and their implications for future warfare.

He underscored:

The decisive strategic role of air power

The need to synchronise surface manoeuvre with offensive air operations

The strategic advantage of stand-off weapons

Shift Away from Legacy Attrition Models Toward Adaptive Joint Warfare

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra advocated a resolute transition away from:

Legacy attrition-based warfare models of the 1971 era

Conventional Effects-Based Operations frameworks

toward a more agile, adaptive and fully integrated joint warfighting paradigm.

He stressed the imperative of:

Bridging capability gaps

Reinforcing convergence across all domains

Building coordinated, effects-driven responses in the all-domain battlespace

ADJO Exercise 2026: Building a Future-Ready Joint Force

The All Domain Joint Operations Exercise 2026 represents an important milestone expected to play a decisive role in building a truly interoperable and future-ready joint force capable of prevailing across the full spectrum of modern security challenges.

The initiative reaffirms the Indian Defence Forces’ commitment to: