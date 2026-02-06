Savitri Thakur Meets India’s UN Envoy Harish, Discusses Women-Led Growth

The Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Smt. Savitri Thakur, met with Shri Parvathaneni Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, during her official visit to New York.

The meeting focused on India’s key priorities at the United Nations, with discussions centred on advancing inclusive development, social justice and women-led growth on global platforms.

Productive Interaction on India’s Global Development Agenda

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform ‘X’, Smt. Savitri Thakur said:

“Had a productive meeting and interaction with Shri Parvathaneni Harish ji, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations.

We discussed India’s priorities at the UN and exchanged views on advancing inclusive development, social justice, and women-led growth, while strengthening India’s voice and engagement on global platforms.”

Leading Indian Delegation at UN Commission for Social Development

Smt. Savitri Thakur is currently on a visit to New York to lead the Indian delegation at the 64th Session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development (CSocD) being held at the UN Headquarters.

The session provides an important forum for member states to deliberate on global social development priorities, including:

Social justice

Inclusive growth

Empowerment of women and vulnerable communities

Strengthening global cooperation on development goals

Strengthening India’s Engagement at the UN

The meeting reflects India’s continued efforts to enhance its engagement at the United Nations and amplify its commitment to inclusive and equitable development, with a special emphasis on women-led progress and social empowerment.