Left Menu

Savitri Thakur Meets India’s UN Envoy Harish, Discusses Women-Led Growth

The meeting focused on India’s key priorities at the United Nations, with discussions centred on advancing inclusive development, social justice and women-led growth on global platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 21:38 IST
Savitri Thakur Meets India’s UN Envoy Harish, Discusses Women-Led Growth
Smt. Savitri Thakur is currently on a visit to New York to lead the Indian delegation at the 64th Session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development (CSocD) being held at the UN Headquarters. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Smt. Savitri Thakur, met with Shri Parvathaneni Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, during her official visit to New York.

The meeting focused on India’s key priorities at the United Nations, with discussions centred on advancing inclusive development, social justice and women-led growth on global platforms.

Productive Interaction on India’s Global Development Agenda

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform ‘X’, Smt. Savitri Thakur said:

“Had a productive meeting and interaction with Shri Parvathaneni Harish ji, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations.

We discussed India’s priorities at the UN and exchanged views on advancing inclusive development, social justice, and women-led growth, while strengthening India’s voice and engagement on global platforms.”

Leading Indian Delegation at UN Commission for Social Development

Smt. Savitri Thakur is currently on a visit to New York to lead the Indian delegation at the 64th Session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development (CSocD) being held at the UN Headquarters.

The session provides an important forum for member states to deliberate on global social development priorities, including:

  • Social justice

  • Inclusive growth

  • Empowerment of women and vulnerable communities

  • Strengthening global cooperation on development goals

Strengthening India’s Engagement at the UN

The meeting reflects India’s continued efforts to enhance its engagement at the United Nations and amplify its commitment to inclusive and equitable development, with a special emphasis on women-led progress and social empowerment.

 

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Visits India–Pakistan Border Posts in Jammu, Announces Major Boost for BSF Welfare and Modernisation

Amit Shah Visits India–Pakistan Border Posts in Jammu, Announces Major Boost...

 India
2
NSQC Holds 45th Meeting, Approves 80 Vocational Qualifications Including AI-Focused Courses Under SOAR

NSQC Holds 45th Meeting, Approves 80 Vocational Qualifications Including AI-...

 India
3
VOC Port Becomes First in India to Deploy Advanced Anti-Drone System for Maritime Security

VOC Port Becomes First in India to Deploy Advanced Anti-Drone System for Mar...

 India
4
PMKSY’s FSQAI Scheme Strengthens India’s Food Testing Network, Boosts Export Compliance: Ravneet Singh

PMKSY’s FSQAI Scheme Strengthens India’s Food Testing Network, Boosts Export...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026