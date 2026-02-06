Amit Shah Visits India–Pakistan Border Posts in Jammu, Announces Major Boost for BSF Welfare and Modernisation

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today visited the Border Out Posts (BOPs) ‘Gurnam’ and ‘Bobiya’ along the India–Pakistan border during the second day of his Jammu visit, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to border security, troop welfare and the modernisation of the Border Security Force (BSF).

During the visit, Shri Shah paid floral tributes to martyrs at the “Ajey Prahari” memorial and also planted a sapling at BOP Bobiya, symbolising both remembrance and resilience.

₹7 Crore Welfare Projects Inaugurated, ₹242 Crore Infrastructure Foundation Laid

In a major announcement for troop welfare, the Home Minister inaugurated projects worth ₹7 crore, including:

Newly built Solar Water Heaters

Solar Power Plants

An Officers’ Mess

He also laid the foundation stone for BSF infrastructure projects worth ₹242 crore, aimed at strengthening border readiness and improving living conditions for personnel.

The event was attended by senior leadership, including:

J&K Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha

Union Home Secretary

Director, Intelligence Bureau

Director General, BSF

Other senior officials

“BSF Personnel Are the Finest Example of Discipline and Dedication”

Addressing BSF jawans, Shri Amit Shah said that every visit to remote border posts in Kutch, Rajasthan or Jammu & Kashmir leaves him inspired by the unwavering commitment of soldiers.

He praised BSF personnel as:

The strongest symbol of duty consciousness

Standing firm day and night under harsh conditions

Protecting the nation with unmatched discipline

He noted that BSF’s glorious 60-year history has instilled the same spirit of dedication across the country.

Operation Sindoor: BSF Wrote a Golden Chapter in History

The Home Minister said that whenever India’s borders have faced threats of infiltration or intrusion, the BSF has stood like an impregnable wall.

He highlighted the bravery displayed during ‘Operation Sindoor’, calling it a golden chapter in the force’s legacy.

Key achievements included:

BSF’s Jammu & Kashmir Frontier destroying 118 Pakistani posts

Neutralisation of three terrorist launch pads

He also mentioned that:

Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz Ahmad

Constable Deepak Chingakham

were awarded the Vir Chakra for laying down their lives in the line of duty.

During this period, BSF personnel also received:

16 gallantry medals

Several commendation certificates

Courage Across Frontiers: From Borders to Disaster Relief

Shri Shah said the BSF has shown courage not only at borders but also in:

Difficult terrain of Manipur

Maoist-affected areas of Odisha and Chhattisgarh

He also praised BSF’s humanitarian service during natural disasters, especially floods in Punjab.

He recalled that the Punjab Chief Minister told him that without BSF support, flood challenges would have multiplied manifold.

Technology-Driven Border Challenges Require Modern Solutions

The Home Minister noted that border-related threats have evolved significantly over the last six decades.

While courage and vigilance remain essential, new challenges are increasingly technology-driven, requiring:

Advanced surveillance systems

Modern border infrastructure

Improved equipment

He reminded personnel that during BSF Raising Day, he announced that the 61st year of BSF will be dedicated to modernisation and welfare.

A dedicated team in the Ministry of Home Affairs is continuously working on these priorities.

Special Welfare Scheme for BSF Personnel to Be Introduced Soon

Shri Amit Shah announced that under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Government is fully committed to the welfare of security forces.

He said:

A special welfare scheme for BSF personnel will be introduced soon

Substantial investments will be made for technological modernisation of border security

This modernisation will reduce hardships, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure stronger border vigilance.

Tribute to Women Personnel and Interaction with Soldiers

The Home Minister also appreciated the growing contribution of women personnel in BSF toward strengthening border security.

He later shared lunch with the soldiers, reaffirming the Government’s close engagement with those guarding the nation’s frontiers.

A Nation Sleeps Secure Because BSF Stands Guard

Concluding his address, Shri Shah said it is because of the dedication, sense of duty and commitment of BSF personnel stationed at the borders that the nation sleeps peacefully and feels secure.