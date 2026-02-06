VOC Port Becomes First in India to Deploy Advanced Anti-Drone System for Maritime Security
The pioneering initiative reflects India’s growing focus on next-generation security technologies to safeguard strategic maritime assets and ensure resilient port operations in an evolving threat environment.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move to strengthen India’s maritime and coastal security architecture, the V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOC Port) has become the first port in the country to initiate implementation of an advanced Anti-Drone System, marking a significant milestone in protecting critical port infrastructure.
The pioneering initiative reflects India’s growing focus on next-generation security technologies to safeguard strategic maritime assets and ensure resilient port operations in an evolving threat environment.
Integrated RF and Radar-Based Counter-Drone Shield
The project involves deployment of a comprehensive, integrated Radio Frequency (RF) and radar-based drone detection and jamming system, specifically designed for complex and high-traffic port environments.
The system provides:
-
360-degree coverage
-
Omnidirectional bearing
-
Effective operational range of up to 5 km
The integrated security setup includes:
-
Drone detector
-
Drone detection radar
-
Man-pack jammer
Together, these components form a robust electronic countermeasure capability, enabling quick deployment in sensitive operational zones.
Real-Time Detection, Tracking and Neutralisation
The Anti-Drone System is designed to deliver advanced real-time capabilities, including:
-
Detection of unauthorised drones
-
Tracking and classification
-
Neutralisation through jamming
-
Protection of personnel, port assets and ongoing operations
This significantly enhances security against emerging aerial threats and strengthens emergency response preparedness at critical maritime infrastructure.
Agreement Signed with Central Electronics Limited (CEL)
The agreement for the project was formally signed between:
-
Mr. A. Ganesan, Chief Mechanical Engineer, VOC Port Authority
-
Mr. Anurag Agarwal, representing Central Electronics Limited (CEL)
CEL is a Government of India enterprise under the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Ministry of Science & Technology.
The signing took place in the presence of:
-
Shri Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE, Chairperson, VOC Port Authority
-
Shri Rajesh Soundararajan, IAS, Deputy Chairperson
The project is scheduled for completion within the next three months.
Aligned with Vision 2047 and Maritime India Vision 2030
The initiative is aligned with the national priorities of:
-
Amrit Kaal Vision 2047
-
Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030
Led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, these frameworks emphasise strengthening national safety, maritime resilience and modern coastal defence preparedness.
The Anti-Drone System will enhance:
-
Airspace surveillance over port zones
-
Compliance with emerging coastal security norms
-
Port-level emergency response systems
VOC Port to Set National Benchmark in Security Innovation
With this first-of-its-kind implementation, VOC Port Authority is positioning itself as a benchmark for security innovation across Indian ports.
Once operational, the system is expected to significantly improve the port’s:
-
Operational resilience
-
Infrastructure protection
-
National security contribution
Chairman: Proactive Step for National Security
Chairman Shri Susanta Kumar Purohit said the commissioning of the anti-drone system reflects the port’s proactive approach to safeguarding critical maritime infrastructure.
He noted that adopting advanced surveillance and counter-drone technologies strengthens operational safety and reinforces VOC Port’s commitment to national security.