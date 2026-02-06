VOC Port Becomes First in India to Deploy Advanced Anti-Drone System for Maritime Security

In a landmark move to strengthen India’s maritime and coastal security architecture, the V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOC Port) has become the first port in the country to initiate implementation of an advanced Anti-Drone System, marking a significant milestone in protecting critical port infrastructure.

The pioneering initiative reflects India’s growing focus on next-generation security technologies to safeguard strategic maritime assets and ensure resilient port operations in an evolving threat environment.

Integrated RF and Radar-Based Counter-Drone Shield

The project involves deployment of a comprehensive, integrated Radio Frequency (RF) and radar-based drone detection and jamming system, specifically designed for complex and high-traffic port environments.

The system provides:

360-degree coverage

Omnidirectional bearing

Effective operational range of up to 5 km

The integrated security setup includes:

Drone detector

Drone detection radar

Man-pack jammer

Together, these components form a robust electronic countermeasure capability, enabling quick deployment in sensitive operational zones.

Real-Time Detection, Tracking and Neutralisation

The Anti-Drone System is designed to deliver advanced real-time capabilities, including:

Detection of unauthorised drones

Tracking and classification

Neutralisation through jamming

Protection of personnel, port assets and ongoing operations

This significantly enhances security against emerging aerial threats and strengthens emergency response preparedness at critical maritime infrastructure.

Agreement Signed with Central Electronics Limited (CEL)

The agreement for the project was formally signed between:

Mr. A. Ganesan , Chief Mechanical Engineer, VOC Port Authority

Mr. Anurag Agarwal, representing Central Electronics Limited (CEL)

CEL is a Government of India enterprise under the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Ministry of Science & Technology.

The signing took place in the presence of:

Shri Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE , Chairperson, VOC Port Authority

Shri Rajesh Soundararajan, IAS, Deputy Chairperson

The project is scheduled for completion within the next three months.

Aligned with Vision 2047 and Maritime India Vision 2030

The initiative is aligned with the national priorities of:

Amrit Kaal Vision 2047

Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030

Led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, these frameworks emphasise strengthening national safety, maritime resilience and modern coastal defence preparedness.

The Anti-Drone System will enhance:

Airspace surveillance over port zones

Compliance with emerging coastal security norms

Port-level emergency response systems

VOC Port to Set National Benchmark in Security Innovation

With this first-of-its-kind implementation, VOC Port Authority is positioning itself as a benchmark for security innovation across Indian ports.

Once operational, the system is expected to significantly improve the port’s:

Operational resilience

Infrastructure protection

National security contribution

Chairman: Proactive Step for National Security

Chairman Shri Susanta Kumar Purohit said the commissioning of the anti-drone system reflects the port’s proactive approach to safeguarding critical maritime infrastructure.

He noted that adopting advanced surveillance and counter-drone technologies strengthens operational safety and reinforces VOC Port’s commitment to national security.