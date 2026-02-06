PMKSY’s FSQAI Scheme Strengthens India’s Food Testing Network, Boosts Export Compliance: Ravneet Singh

The Government of India is significantly strengthening the country’s food safety and quality infrastructure through the Food Safety & Quality Assurance Infrastructure (FSQAI) scheme, a key component under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY).

The initiative aims to expand the national network of NABL-accredited food testing laboratories, improve access to reliable analytical services, and close quality and compliance gaps across India’s food testing ecosystem.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Ravneet Singh, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

Expanding NABL-Accredited Food Testing Labs Across India

Under FSQAI, financial assistance is provided for setting up and upgrading food testing laboratories to ensure that industries, exporters and enforcement agencies can access internationally benchmarked testing services closer to production and export hubs.

The scheme will:

Strengthen food testing infrastructure

Reduce turnaround time for testing and certification

Expand geographical reach of accredited labs

Improve regulatory compliance across the food value chain

All supported laboratories are aligned with ISO/IEC 17025 standards, ensuring globally accepted testing quality.

International Recognition Through NABL Accreditation

The Government highlighted that NABL accreditation provides international acceptance of food testing results under:

Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC)

International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation Mutual Recognition Arrangement (ILAC MRA)

Key benefits include:

Confidence in technical competence and reliability of results

Reduction in duplication of testing and trade barriers

Faster approvals and reduced retesting costs for industry

Stronger market access for Indian food products globally

NABL-accredited labs provide credible, globally accepted data for regulators and exporters alike.

Improved Export Compliance and Reduced Border Rejections

The strengthening of modern testing facilities, along with mandatory use of NABL-accredited labs for processed food exports, has led to measurable improvements in export compliance.

Several sectors—including:

Fruits and vegetables

Spices

Marine products

Processed foods

have reported a noticeable reduction in rejections at importing country borders due to improved conformity with:

Residue limits

Contaminant specifications

Microbiological standards

Enhanced pre-export screening has minimized non-compliance risks and enabled smoother access to international markets.

Advanced Analytical Capabilities Through Upgraded Labs

Funding support for upgrading university and R&D food testing laboratories, including NIFTEM-Kundli, has enabled the introduction of advanced analytical testing for:

Emerging contaminants

Pesticide residues

Veterinary drug residues

Food allergens

Mycotoxins

Heavy metals

Novel food ingredients

These upgrades ensure laboratories remain aligned with evolving regulatory requirements and international food safety standards.

NIFTEM Institutes as Centres of Excellence

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) campuses at Kundli and Thanjavur are playing a major role as Centres of Excellence by integrating:

Advanced research

Industry-aligned education

Incubation and technology transfer

Specialized training in food safety and quality systems

They promote standardized practices through training in:

GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices)

HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points)

Packaging technology

Sensory science

Regulatory compliance (FSSAI, APEDA)

They also support harmonization of testing practices, including NIFTEM-K’s work with FSSAI on fortified foods.

Unique Non-Thermal Processing Facility at NIFTEM-Thanjavur

NIFTEM-Thanjavur houses the Centre of Excellence in Non-Thermal Processing (CENTP), unique in Asia, focusing on advanced technologies such as:

Pulsed Electric Fields

High Pressure Processing

UV-based safety interventions

These innovations aim to improve food safety, nutrition and shelf life while supporting modern processing standards.

NABL-Accredited Referral Food Laboratories

NIFTEMs also operate NABL-accredited food quality testing laboratories, notified by FSSAI as Referral Food Laboratories, providing crucial testing and evaluation for:

Product quality assurance

Consumer acceptance

High safety standards

They bridge academia and industry through indigenous technology development, skill-building courses and innovation support for MSMEs and start-ups.

Building a Globally Competitive Food Safety Ecosystem

Through FSQAI under PMKSY, India is creating a robust, science-driven and internationally credible food safety infrastructure that strengthens domestic consumer confidence and enhances global competitiveness of Indian food exports.

The scheme is expected to play a transformative role in supporting food businesses, exporters and regulators while advancing India’s position in global agri-food trade.