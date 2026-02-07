Kerala High Court Upholds Temple Entry for Christian Priests, Calls for Legal Revisions

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a plea seeking to bar non-Hindu individuals from entering the Adoor Sree Parthasarathy Temple, emphasizing that statutes should unify rather than divide communities. The case stemmed from the visit of Christian priests Dr. Zacharias Mar Aprem and another to the temple for a celebration.

The court pointed out that although Rule 3(a) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules prohibits non-Hindu entry, the Act itself does not. The bench suggested that the state government consider revising the rule to better reflect the Act's intent.

In its ruling, the court underscored the importance of interpreting statutes in a way that advances constitutional principles and social harmony. It urged the government to review the rule, consulting with religious and community leaders, to ensure laws function as a unifying force.

(With inputs from agencies.)