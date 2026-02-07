Amit Shah's Impactful Visit: J&K's Development and Security Under Focus
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu and Kashmir to assess development and infrastructure projects, alongside security enhancements. Shah's visit encompassed discussions with top officials, interactions with families of martyred policemen, and engagements with the BJP delegation, underscoring commitment towards J&K’s progress and security.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a crucial meeting on Saturday to evaluate the status of development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, with a specific focus on infrastructure enhancement and key scheme implementation in the region, as per official sources.
The meeting, held at Lok Bhawan, witnessed participation from notable figures such as J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and J-K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo. Shah commenced his visit with a tour of BSF's forward outposts along the International Border.
The home minister prioritized security discussions, meeting with families of fallen policemen, and distributed job letters. Shah also engaged with BJP officials to emphasize the importance of furthering Modi's initiatives for a secure and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. He is set to return to Delhi post the review meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Jammu and Kashmir
- development
- security
- infrastructure
- BJP
- terrorism
- meeting
- Modi
- projects
ALSO READ
Winds of BJP's win in Maharashtra civic body will reach the state, says Maha CM Fadnavis in Telangana rally.
Energy Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukrainian Power Infrastructure
BJP Breaks Thackeray's Hold with First Mayor in Mumbai
BJP's Call for Justice on Sabarimala Issue Heats Up
BJP will fight for justice in Sabarimala issue, says BJP prez Nitin Nabin in Kerala.