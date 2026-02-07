Amit Shah's Impactful Visit: J&K's Development and Security Under Focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a crucial meeting on Saturday to evaluate the status of development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, with a specific focus on infrastructure enhancement and key scheme implementation in the region, as per official sources.

The meeting, held at Lok Bhawan, witnessed participation from notable figures such as J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and J-K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo. Shah commenced his visit with a tour of BSF's forward outposts along the International Border.

The home minister prioritized security discussions, meeting with families of fallen policemen, and distributed job letters. Shah also engaged with BJP officials to emphasize the importance of furthering Modi's initiatives for a secure and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. He is set to return to Delhi post the review meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)