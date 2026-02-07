Left Menu

Amit Shah's Impactful Visit: J&K's Development and Security Under Focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu and Kashmir to assess development and infrastructure projects, alongside security enhancements. Shah's visit encompassed discussions with top officials, interactions with families of martyred policemen, and engagements with the BJP delegation, underscoring commitment towards J&K’s progress and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 12:11 IST
Amit Shah's Impactful Visit: J&K's Development and Security Under Focus
Meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a crucial meeting on Saturday to evaluate the status of development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, with a specific focus on infrastructure enhancement and key scheme implementation in the region, as per official sources.

The meeting, held at Lok Bhawan, witnessed participation from notable figures such as J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and J-K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo. Shah commenced his visit with a tour of BSF's forward outposts along the International Border.

The home minister prioritized security discussions, meeting with families of fallen policemen, and distributed job letters. Shah also engaged with BJP officials to emphasize the importance of furthering Modi's initiatives for a secure and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. He is set to return to Delhi post the review meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rashid Khan's Unfulfilled Dream: Cricket in Afghanistan

Rashid Khan's Unfulfilled Dream: Cricket in Afghanistan

 India
2
Pakistan Edges Past Netherlands in Tense T20 World Cup Opener

Pakistan Edges Past Netherlands in Tense T20 World Cup Opener

 Sri Lanka
3
Iran's Brave Voices: The Beautician's Tale Amid Unrest

Iran's Brave Voices: The Beautician's Tale Amid Unrest

 Lebanon
4
US Pushes for Peace: June Deadline Set for Russia-Ukraine Conflict Resolution

US Pushes for Peace: June Deadline Set for Russia-Ukraine Conflict Resolutio...

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026