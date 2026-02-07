Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Bombing Claims 31 Lives

Thousands gathered in Islamabad on Saturday to begin burying the 31 victims of a tragic suicide bombing at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque. As residents grappled with the aftermath, fears of further attacks loomed large.

The tragic incident unfolded when an assailant opened fire at the Khadija Tul Kubra Imambargah compound on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital. The attacker then detonated a bomb, killing 31 people, including himself, and injuring more than 170. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack via the Telegram messaging app. Under tight security, funeral prayers for some victims took place in an open area near the mosque, with police and elite commandos on high alert.

The bombing has sparked renewed concerns about rising militancy in Pakistan's major urban centers. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar expressed the government's commitment to 'trace the facilitators and handlers' behind the attack, as some victims remain critically injured in hospital. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accused neighboring India of sponsoring the assault, a claim strongly denied by India. The country's foreign office condemned the attack, rejecting any involvement and urging Pakistan to address its internal issues instead of blaming others.

