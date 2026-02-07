Left Menu

Tragedy in Sudan: Drone Attack Targets Displaced Families

A drone strike by Rapid Support Forces hit a vehicle with displaced families in central Sudan, killing 24 people, including 8 children, according to the Sudan Doctors Network. The attack occurred near Rahad city, North Kordofan province, amid ongoing conflict in the region.

Tragedy in Sudan: Drone Attack Targets Displaced Families
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A tragic drone attack by the Rapid Support Forces has killed 24 people, including eight children, in central Sudan. The victims were in a vehicle carrying displaced families, according to a report by the Sudan Doctors Network.

The incident took place near Rahad city in North Kordofan province. The attack comes amid ongoing conflict as the vehicle was transporting people who had fled from the fighting in the Dubeiker area.

Among the deceased children were two infants, underscoring the severity and indiscriminate nature of the violence engulfing the region. The Sudan Doctors Network continues to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

