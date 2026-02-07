Tragedy in Sudan: Drone Attack Targets Displaced Families

A tragic drone attack by the Rapid Support Forces has killed 24 people, including eight children, in central Sudan. The victims were in a vehicle carrying displaced families, according to a report by the Sudan Doctors Network.

The incident took place near Rahad city in North Kordofan province. The attack comes amid ongoing conflict as the vehicle was transporting people who had fled from the fighting in the Dubeiker area.

Among the deceased children were two infants, underscoring the severity and indiscriminate nature of the violence engulfing the region. The Sudan Doctors Network continues to monitor the situation closely.

