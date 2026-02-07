Left Menu

Drone Tragedy Strikes Displaced Families in Sudan

A drone attack by the Rapid Support Forces targeted a vehicle carrying displaced families in central Sudan, resulting in 24 fatalities, including eight children. The incident highlights the ongoing conflict between the RSF and Sudanese military, which has led to a severe humanitarian crisis.

Updated: 07-02-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:11 IST
Drone Tragedy Strikes Displaced Families in Sudan
A devastating drone attack by the Rapid Support Forces targeted a vehicle transporting displaced families in central Sudan, escalating the ongoing descent into chaos as the paramilitary group pursues control over strategic locations. The Sudan Doctors Network, monitoring the conflict, reported that the attack in North Kordofan claimed the lives of at least 24 people, including eight children, two of whom were infants.

The vehicle was en route from a conflict-laden region when it was struck, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention. Advocacy groups are calling for immediate protective measures for civilians and accountability for the RSF. The group has been combatant against Sudan's military forces in a devastating struggle for national dominance for three years.

The civil war, which erupted into full-scale violence in April 2023, has ravaged the nation, leaving over 40,000 dead and displacing 14 million citizens. The catastrophic situation has led to the world's largest humanitarian emergency, exacerbating health crises and famine in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

