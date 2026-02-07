Left Menu

Explosive Discovery: Inside the Onion-Laden Lorry Seizure

Police seized over 10,500 gelatin sticks and detonators concealed in a lorry carrying onions in Chemmad. A woman, who owns the lorry and a quarry, was taken into custody. The explosives are suspected to be for illegal mining activities, and an investigation is underway to trace their source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, police uncovered over 10,500 gelatin sticks and detonators hidden within a lorry transporting onions, officials reported on Saturday. The lorry's owner, a woman now in custody, is suspected of intending to use the explosives for illicit mining activities.

Authorities acted on a tip-off, arriving at the bricks manufacturing site in Chemmad where the lorry was parked. Upon detection, individuals involved in unloading quickly fled the scene. A thorough investigation is ongoing to trace the origin of these explosives, which are believed to have been transported from outside Kerala.

This incident echoes a previous seizure on February 4 at Kadamkode in Palakkad, where a significant haul of gelatin sticks and detonators was similarly discovered. The police are intensifying efforts to clamp down on the illegal distribution and use of such dangerous materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

