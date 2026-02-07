Uncertain Future: Delays in Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Loom

Al Jazeera TV has reported that a future round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States remains unscheduled. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, no date has currently been set, though both parties have agreed discussions should resume promptly.

The talks in Oman, which took place recently, did not culminate in any significant resolutions regarding the timeline for subsequent negotiations. Both Iranian and American representatives seem to agree on the necessity of continuing dialogue but stopped short of setting a definitive schedule.

The delay in scheduling paints a picture of ongoing diplomatic challenges, as both Tehran and Washington navigate the complexities of their relationship. The international community watches closely, hoping for advancements towards a more stable agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)