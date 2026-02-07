Interrogation Interlude: Sabarimala Gold Loss Case Heats Up

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Sabarimala gold loss case conducted an extensive interrogation of Congress MP Adoor Prakash on Saturday. Prakash, who also serves as the UDF convener, was summoned to the crime branch headquarters following a notice issued to him by the SIT.

During the two-and-a-half-hour interrogation, Prakash was questioned about his association with Unnikrishnan Potty, the primary suspect in the case. Speaking to reporters post-interrogation, Prakash stated that he had fully disclosed his interactions with Potty and provided detailed answers to all the questions posed by the SIT.

Prakash dismissed any political motivations behind the inquiry, pointing out he had no financial dealings with Potty. Meanwhile, AICC leader K C Venugopal expressed confidence that the inquiry would reveal those responsible for the gold theft at the Sabarimala shrine. The investigation has so far led to the arrest of 12 individuals, sparking a political uproar in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)