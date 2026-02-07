Blaze at Telangana Forensic Science Lab: Swift Action Averts Major Damage

A fire erupted at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory on Saturday, officials disclosed. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported during the incident.

Upon receiving information at around 10:22 am, fire and police units swiftly arrived at the scene, and by utilizing five fire tenders and a firefighting robot, they managed to extinguish the flames within two hours.

Although the blaze was confined to the first floor, some computer systems incurred damage. Preliminary findings suggest an electrical short-circuit might have caused the fire, though the investigation remains ongoing.

