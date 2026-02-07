Left Menu

Security Forces Uncover Massive Maoist Arms Cache in Chhattisgarh

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district discovered hidden arms and ammunition stored by Naxalites. The operation, aided by intelligence from surrendered Maoists, unearthed various weapons in the hilly Gariaband-Odisha border region. This significant find curbs Maoist influence, reducing the likelihood of violence in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gariaband | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:22 IST
Security Forces Uncover Massive Maoist Arms Cache in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have made a significant breakthrough in Chhattisgarh's ongoing battle against Maoist insurgency. A massive cache of arms, ammunition, and weapon-making equipment was recovered from six remote locations in the Gariaband district, according to police officials on Saturday.

The discovery comes after a meticulous 36-hour search operation initiated by insights from recently surrendered Maoists. The operation uncovered the hidden Maoist dumps in the Bhaludiggi and Metal hill ranges, strategically located under the Mainpur police station area near the Odisha border.

This seizure marks a significant stride in the anti-Naxal 'Operation Virat,' effectively diminishing the Maoist activities that have pervaded the region. Police claim that with this find, the threat of Maoist violence has been 'almost reduced to zero.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sundar's Comeback: Boost for Indian Squad

Sundar's Comeback: Boost for Indian Squad

 India
2
Maharashtra's New Industrial Leap: Seven Policies to Bridge Growth

Maharashtra's New Industrial Leap: Seven Policies to Bridge Growth

 India
3
Star-Studded Super Bowl Ads Propel GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs into Spotlight

Star-Studded Super Bowl Ads Propel GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs into Spotlight

 Global
4
Army Chief Honors Retired Captain's Legacy in Poonch

Army Chief Honors Retired Captain's Legacy in Poonch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026