Security Forces Uncover Massive Maoist Arms Cache in Chhattisgarh

Security forces have made a significant breakthrough in Chhattisgarh's ongoing battle against Maoist insurgency. A massive cache of arms, ammunition, and weapon-making equipment was recovered from six remote locations in the Gariaband district, according to police officials on Saturday.

The discovery comes after a meticulous 36-hour search operation initiated by insights from recently surrendered Maoists. The operation uncovered the hidden Maoist dumps in the Bhaludiggi and Metal hill ranges, strategically located under the Mainpur police station area near the Odisha border.

This seizure marks a significant stride in the anti-Naxal 'Operation Virat,' effectively diminishing the Maoist activities that have pervaded the region. Police claim that with this find, the threat of Maoist violence has been 'almost reduced to zero.'

