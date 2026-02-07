Left Menu

Bihar Empowers Child Victims with Expert 'Support Persons'

The Bihar government will appoint expert 'support persons' to aid child victims in POCSO Act proceedings. This move aligns with Supreme Court directives and NCPCR guidelines, ensuring emotional and legal support for victims. The initiative aims to provide assistance during investigation and trial phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:23 IST
  • India

The Bihar government has announced a pivotal initiative to bolster support for child victims involved in legal proceedings under the POCSO Act. In compliance with guidelines from the Supreme Court and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the state will appoint expert 'support persons' to assist these young victims.

According to Social Welfare Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi, these support persons will provide crucial emotional, psychological, and legal guidance during the investigation and trial processes. This decision was cemented during a recent state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

These professionals, who will be compensated with Rs 9,000 monthly, are expected to manage at least ten cases each year. Their roles are integral to ensuring that child victims and their families receive consistent support and updates throughout the legal proceedings, while also aiding in rehabilitation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

