SAPS Serves Probe Notices to Officers Implicated in Madlanga Commission,

South African Police Service (SAPS) members whose names have been raised during proceedings of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee have now been formally served with notices of investigation into alleged misconduct, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirmed on Friday.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, Masemola said disciplinary processes are already well advanced, with two senior officers suspended and additional suspensions imminent.

“To date, members whose names were mentioned at both committees have been identified… All affected members have received notices of investigation into their alleged misconduct. The hearings are at an advanced stage, and two senior officers have been suspended,” Masemola said.

He added that another four members have already been served with notices of intended suspension.

Task Team Established to Monitor Commission Evidence

Masemola revealed that in November 2025, SAPS established a dedicated task team of skilled senior managers to closely monitor evidence presented at both the Commission and Parliament.

The team’s mandate includes identifying all SAPS employees implicated during hearings and initiating disciplinary investigations where credible information suggests misconduct.

This proactive approach, Masemola said, is intended to ensure accountability within the police service as the Commission probes allegations of corruption, political interference, and criminality in South Africa’s justice system.

IPID Recommendations Received in April 2022 Murder Case

The Commissioner confirmed that SAPS has received recommendations from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) regarding the April 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbhense.

He noted that SAPS had already launched internal departmental and criminal investigations into two police officers allegedly present at the crime scene when Mbhense was murdered and his body dumped into a dam.

New Investigative Team Formed Under Presidential Directive

Following a directive from President Cyril Ramaphosa, Masemola said SAPS has now established a specialised investigative team to focus on individuals implicated in the Madlanga Commission.

The team includes:

Experienced detectives

Forensic experts

Crime intelligence analysts

Operatives and combat-trained members

A dedicated advocate from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

Masemola stressed that the inclusion of prosecutor-guided investigations will strengthen case-building and speed up prosecutorial decisions.

Fast-Tracking Commission-Referred Cases and EMPD Officers

The mandate of the team includes accelerating the finalisation of all cases referred by the Commission, including investigations involving nine members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).

“We have full faith and confidence in the team that is made up of experienced and skilled specialists,” Masemola said.

Working under the coordination of NATJOINTS (National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure), SAPS and the NPA will also continue assessing safety and security measures for those involved in Commission processes.

Update on Murder of “Witness D”

Masemola also confirmed he has received a briefing from Gauteng’s Provincial Commissioner on progress in identifying and arresting those responsible for the murder of “Witness D”.

“I am confident that the team is on the right track,” he said.

In December 2025, SAPS identified three persons of interest who could assist in solving the murder of Marius Van Der Merwe, known publicly as Witness D, who testified before the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria.

NPA Commits to Prosecutor-Guided Investigations

The newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Andy Mothibi, also addressed the briefing, stressing the urgency of fast-tracking investigations and prosecutions linked to the Commission’s interim findings.

President Ramaphosa received the interim report of the Madlanga Judicial Commission on 17 December 2025.

Established in July 2025 and chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the Commission is investigating allegations of corruption, political interference, and criminality within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Mothibi confirmed the NPA will assign senior prosecutors to the task team to facilitate Prosecutor-Guided Investigations (PGI), which provide real-time oversight of evidence gathering.

“We are awake to the urgency of these investigations,” Mothibi said.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit will also form part of the investigative effort.

Festive Season Operations Update

At the same briefing, SAPS also provided an update on festive season policing operations, as law enforcement continues heightened deployments across the country.