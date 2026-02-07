Trade Triumph or Foe? Farmers Protected Under Indo-US Deal, Says Agriculture Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed on Saturday that Indian farmers' interests are secured under the new Indo-US trade agreement. His statement countered the Opposition's accusations that the pact could devastate Indian agriculture, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of the deal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed joy over the reduced tariff on 'made in India' products at 18%. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government for allegedly succumbing to US pressures and compromising farmers' efforts. The Opposition argues that PM Modi conceded excessively to appease President Trump, risking the livelihoods of Indian farmers.

Chouhan addressed these concerns during the National Pulses Conference, reiterating that the deal protects agricultural products including basmati, rice, and textiles. He announced initiatives like export expansion, farmer clusters, and pulse mill subsidies to boost farmers' income and production.

