Chief Justices Highlight Digital Innovation in Judiciary

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant inaugurated a crucial two-day conference of chief justices from across the nation in Bhopal, focusing on the dismantling of linguistic and geographic barriers via digital innovation.

The summit, themed 'Unified, Efficient, and People-centric Judiciary,' aims to revolutionize the Indian judiciary through collective commitment, as highlighted by a formal statement. Held at the National Judicial Academy, the conference seeks to transform the judicial framework with visionary leadership backed by a National Judicial Policy proposal.

Discussions focused on adopting strategic, data-driven governance to streamline court administration and incorporating advanced technology to enhance alternative dispute resolution, signaling a move to ensure the legal system transcends traditional limitations. The organizers emphasized the equitable, citizen-centric focus of these reforms, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and senior Supreme Court officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)