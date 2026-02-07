Left Menu

Chief Justices Highlight Digital Innovation in Judiciary

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant inaugurated a conference in Bhopal to discuss dismantling linguistic and geographic barriers in the judiciary through digital innovation. Focused on creating a modern and accessible justice system, the summit emphasized strategic, data-driven governance and the integration of technology for alternative dispute resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:54 IST
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant inaugurated a crucial two-day conference of chief justices from across the nation in Bhopal, focusing on the dismantling of linguistic and geographic barriers via digital innovation.

The summit, themed 'Unified, Efficient, and People-centric Judiciary,' aims to revolutionize the Indian judiciary through collective commitment, as highlighted by a formal statement. Held at the National Judicial Academy, the conference seeks to transform the judicial framework with visionary leadership backed by a National Judicial Policy proposal.

Discussions focused on adopting strategic, data-driven governance to streamline court administration and incorporating advanced technology to enhance alternative dispute resolution, signaling a move to ensure the legal system transcends traditional limitations. The organizers emphasized the equitable, citizen-centric focus of these reforms, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and senior Supreme Court officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

