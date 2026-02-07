Left Menu

Tragic Backyard Blaze: Unanswered Questions Surround a Mysterious Death

A 61-year-old woman named Shobana was found dead with her body charred in her backyard. Police suspect the fire may have started accidentally while burning leaves. Neighbors noticed the fire, and her family was informed. An investigation into her death is underway, and all possibilities are being explored.

In a tragic incident, the burned body of 61-year-old Shobana was discovered in the compound of her own home on Saturday evening. Locals first noticed the flames at around 10 p.m. and soon after alerted her family, who were away attending a function.

The neighbors sprang into action to extinguish the fire, which had already reached some clothing and firewood. However, attempts to locate Shobana were initially futile. It was only during an extensive search that her lifeless, charred body was found in another section of the premises.

Police have started an investigation, entertaining the possibility that Shobana might have been burning dried leaves when the fire rapidly spread. The Balaramapuram police station has registered a case of unnatural death, emphasizing that all potential causes will be thoroughly examined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

