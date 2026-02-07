Left Menu

Illegal Immigrant Arrest Sparks Investigation in Tripura

Tripura Police have arrested a Myanmarese national, Kabil Anam, for residing illegally in Hapania for two months without valid documents. Acting on a tip-off, Amtali police detained him, registering a case under relevant law sections as an investigation begins into the matter.

In a significant development, Tripura Police arrested a Myanmarese national for his alleged illegal stay in the Hapania area without valid documentation, according to a police officer. The accused, identified as Kabil Anam, had been residing in the area for two months, raising concerns about undocumented immigration.

The arrest followed a targeted raid by a team from Amtali police station, acting on a specific tip-off. Authorities detained Anam, marking the beginning of a legal and investigative process. Paritosh Das, Officer-in-Charge of Amtali Police Station, has confirmed that a case has been registered against Anam under relevant legal sections.

As the investigation unfolds, the police anticipate uncovering further details that will shed light on the circumstances surrounding Anam's illegal stay. This incident underscores the ongoing challenges authorities face in managing immigration issues effectively.

