Daesh Affiliate Claims Islamabad Mosque Attack Amid Arrests

A regional affiliate of Daesh claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Shiite mosque in Islamabad, resulting in 36 deaths. Four suspects, including a mastermind, were arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attacker, identified as Yasir, had trained in Afghanistan. Ongoing investigations and raids continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Peshawar | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:11 IST
A regional affiliate of Daesh has claimed responsibility for a devastating attack on a Shiite mosque in Islamabad that resulted in 36 deaths and numerous injuries. The attack was carried out by a 32-year-old suicide bomber named Yasir, who detonated explosives at Khadijatul Kubra mosque.

Following the horrific incident, four suspects, including the alleged mastermind, were arrested in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Pakistan authorities launched intelligence-based raids, apprehending three alleged facilitators and the mastermind behind the attack.

The attacker reportedly trained in Afghanistan before executing the bombing in Islamabad. Investigators continue to search for additional facilitators, and evidence-gathering efforts are underway. The attack marks another tragic event amidst ongoing issues in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

