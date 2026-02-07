UPSC Extends Call Centre Hours to Support Civil Services and IFoS Aspirants for 2026 Exams

In a major candidate-friendly step, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the operational hours of its call centre to provide enhanced support and guidance to aspirants during the ongoing application process for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Examination 2026.

The move is aimed at ensuring greater ease, accessibility and convenience for candidates, particularly during the crucial final phase of form submission.

Call Centre to Remain Open ежедневно, Including Weekends and Holidays

UPSC has announced that the call centre will remain operational on all days — including Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays — until the application submission window closes for both examinations.

The call centre will function in two shifts:

7:00 am to 9:00 pm

This extended schedule enables aspirants to seek assistance beyond regular working hours, ensuring uninterrupted support.

Call Centre Capacity Doubled to Reduce Waiting Time

To further improve response efficiency, the Commission has doubled the strength of the call centre workforce.

This measure is expected to significantly reduce waiting times and provide quicker resolution of candidate queries related to:

Online application submission

Examination guidelines

Technical issues

General examination-related clarifications

UPSC Chairman Highlights Commitment to Candidate Facilitation

UPSC Chairman Dr. Ajay Kumar said the extended call centre operations are part of a series of steps being taken to strengthen aspirant support systems.

“These steps are aimed at facilitating aspirants and ensuring that all necessary support mechanisms are in place,” he said.

Strengthening Communication and Student-Centric Examination Services

The initiative reflects UPSC’s continued efforts to make the examination system more responsive, efficient and student-centric.

By ensuring extended availability and improved communication channels, the Commission aims to:

Provide uninterrupted guidance

Enable faster query resolution

Enhance applicant experience during the examination cycle

The extended call centre support is expected to benefit thousands of aspirants applying for India’s premier competitive examinations.