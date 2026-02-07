Left Menu

Drone Attack and Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan: A Deepening Tragedy

In central Sudan, a drone attack by the Rapid Support Forces hit a vehicle carrying displaced families, killing 24, including 8 children. This attack compounds the humanitarian crisis, as it follows a WFP aid convoy attack and is part of a broader conflict, displacing millions and exacerbating famine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:37 IST
Drone Attack and Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan: A Deepening Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A deadly drone attack by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces struck a vehicle carrying displaced families near Rahad, central Sudan, killing at least 24 individuals, including eight children. The attack, confirmed by the Sudan Doctors Network, comes amid an ongoing humanitarian disaster in the Kordofan region.

In a related incident, a World Food Program aid convoy was attacked in North Kordofan, resulting in the death of one worker, destruction of vital food supplies, and several injuries. The UN's Denise Brown condemned the assault, emphasizing its detrimental impact on delivering essential aid to displaced populations.

The ongoing conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has claimed over 40,000 lives and displaced millions. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification warned of worsening famine conditions in Darfur, highlighting the acute malnutrition crisis affecting children and pregnant women. International voices urge immediate action to address the escalating humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unsubstantiated Claims: Naqvi Points Fingers at India for Funding Militants

Unsubstantiated Claims: Naqvi Points Fingers at India for Funding Militants

 Pakistan
2
Tragedy Strikes in Kota: Building Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes in Kota: Building Collapse Claims Lives

 India
3
Tensions Mount: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

Tensions Mount: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

 Israel
4
Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement Delays

Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026