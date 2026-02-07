Drone Attack and Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan: A Deepening Tragedy

A deadly drone attack by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces struck a vehicle carrying displaced families near Rahad, central Sudan, killing at least 24 individuals, including eight children. The attack, confirmed by the Sudan Doctors Network, comes amid an ongoing humanitarian disaster in the Kordofan region.

In a related incident, a World Food Program aid convoy was attacked in North Kordofan, resulting in the death of one worker, destruction of vital food supplies, and several injuries. The UN's Denise Brown condemned the assault, emphasizing its detrimental impact on delivering essential aid to displaced populations.

The ongoing conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has claimed over 40,000 lives and displaced millions. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification warned of worsening famine conditions in Darfur, highlighting the acute malnutrition crisis affecting children and pregnant women. International voices urge immediate action to address the escalating humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)