Mysterious Explosion Injures Four Children in Nepal's Madhesh Province

Four children in Nepal's Madhesh province were seriously injured on Saturday after a mysterious object exploded. The incident took place during a picnic near the Dudhaila river in Saptari district, according to local police. The children, aged between nine and 16, discovered what appeared to be a firecracker-like rocket.

The object detonated as they attempted to examine it, causing the injuries. Currently, the children are undergoing medical treatment at Madhesh Province Hospital in Rupani, and their conditions have been reported as stable and out of danger by Deputy Superintendent of Police Dambar Bahadur Puri.

Authorities said they are investigating the nature of the explosive object to prevent similar incidents in the future. Police are urging the public to exercise caution if they come across unidentified objects, especially in natural settings.

