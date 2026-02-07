ICG Busts Oil Smuggling Racket in Major Sea-Air Operation off Mumbai

In a significant maritime enforcement breakthrough, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has successfully dismantled an international oil smuggling syndicate through a meticulously planned sea-air coordinated operation conducted on 05–06 February 2026.

The high-seas operation targeted an intricate network involved in the illegal transfer of large volumes of oil and oil-based cargo originating from conflict-ridden regions, reaffirming India’s growing role in safeguarding maritime security and enforcing the rules-based order at sea.

Three Suspect Vessels Intercepted 100 Nautical Miles off Mumbai

On 05 February 2026, Indian Coast Guard ships intercepted three suspect vessels approximately 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai.

Specialist ICG boarding teams carried out sustained rummaging of the vessels, supported by:

Corroboration of electronic data recovered onboard

Verification of shipping documents

Detailed interrogation of crew members

These efforts enabled investigators to establish the complete chain of events and confirm the criminal modus operandi of the smuggling racket.

Smuggling Network Used Mid-Sea Ship-to-Ship Oil Transfers

Preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate operated through a sophisticated method of illicit ship-to-ship transfer.

Cheap oil was transported by seagoing vessels and transferred mid-sea to motor tankers in international waters, allowing smugglers to evade customs duties and bypass coastal state regulations.

The syndicate reportedly involved handlers operating across multiple countries, coordinating cargo transfers and illegal sales between vessels at sea.

Technology-Enabled Surveillance Triggered the Operation

The operation was initiated after ICG’s advanced surveillance systems detected a motor tanker engaged in suspicious activity within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

A subsequent digital investigation and vessel movement pattern analysis led to the identification of two additional vessels converging on the tanker.

Authorities suspect these vessels were involved in an illicit oil-based cargo transfer designed to evade substantial duties owed to coastal states, including India.

Vessels Frequently Changed Identities to Evade Detection

Following confirmation of digital evidence through physical boarding on 05 February, all three vessels were apprehended.

Investigators found that the vessels frequently changed their identities to avoid detection by maritime law enforcement agencies.

Initial findings suggest:

Vessel owners are based in foreign countries

The network operated across international waters

Cargo transfers were coordinated through transnational handlers

Vessels to Be Escorted to Mumbai for Further Legal Action

The apprehended vessels are likely to be escorted to Mumbai for further investigation and will subsequently be handed over to Indian Customs and other enforcement agencies for appropriate legal proceedings.

India Reaffirms Role as Net Security Provider at Sea

This successful operation underscores the expanding maritime presence of the Indian Coast Guard and India’s commitment to combating transnational maritime अपराध, protecting its EEZ, and upholding the international rules-based maritime order.

The bust marks yet another milestone in India’s efforts to secure sea lanes, prevent illicit trade, and strengthen maritime governance in the region.