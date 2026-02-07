Left Menu

India–US Trade Agreement Set to Transform Textile Exports, Boost Competitiveness

For India’s textile exporters, the deal opens up access to the United States’ massive global imports market worth nearly $118 billion, covering textiles, apparel, and made-ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:43 IST
India–US Trade Agreement Set to Transform Textile Exports, Boost Competitiveness
The agreement is expected to play a pivotal role in helping India achieve its ambitious target of $100 billion textile exports by 2030. Image Credit: ChatGPT

The Ministry of Textiles has welcomed the landmark agreement between India and the United States as a major catalyst for strengthening bilateral textile trade relations, with industry leaders calling it a potential economic game changer for India’s textile and apparel sector.

The agreement is expected to unlock significant export opportunities for Indian manufacturers by improving market access, enhancing competitiveness, and reshaping sourcing dynamics in the global textile value chain.

Access to $118 Billion US Import Market

For India’s textile exporters, the deal opens up access to the United States’ massive global imports market worth nearly $118 billion, covering textiles, apparel, and made-ups.

The US is already India’s largest export destination, accounting for around $10.5 billion in textile exports.

Export composition includes:

  • Nearly 70% apparel

  • Around 15% made-ups

With this agreement, India is poised to significantly expand its footprint in the world’s most valuable consumer market.

Key Driver for India’s $100 Billion Textile Export Target by 2030

The agreement is expected to play a pivotal role in helping India achieve its ambitious target of $100 billion textile exports by 2030.

The Ministry noted that the US alone could contribute to more than one-fifth of this goal, providing the momentum needed for rapid scale-up in exports and manufacturing.

Reciprocal Tariffs to Remove Competitive Disadvantage

A major breakthrough under the agreement is the introduction of an 18% reciprocal tariff on all textile products, including apparel and made-ups.

This will remove the disadvantage Indian exporters previously faced and place India in a stronger competitive position than several key rivals:

  • Bangladesh: 20%

  • Vietnam: 20%

  • Pakistan: 19%

  • China: 30%

Industry experts believe this shift will alter global market dynamics, prompting major international buyers to reassess sourcing strategies in favour of India.

Cost Competitiveness and Supply Chain Diversification

The agreement will also enable Indian manufacturers to diversify risks and strengthen cost competitiveness by sourcing textile intermediates from the US.

This is expected to:

  • Support manufacturing of higher value-added textiles in India

  • Expand production capabilities

  • Diversify export baskets

  • Strengthen supply chain resilience

Employment Growth and Increased Investment

The Ministry highlighted that the deal is likely to generate substantial additional employment across the textile value chain, from spinning and weaving to garments and technical textiles.

It is also expected to encourage greater investments by US entities into India’s textile ecosystem, further boosting technology transfer and industrial expansion.

A Strategic Opportunity for India’s Textile Sector

Overall, the India–US textile agreement is being seen as a transformative step that will enhance India’s global competitiveness, accelerate export growth, and strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

With improved tariff positioning, expanded market access, and new investment potential, the deal could mark a turning point in India’s journey toward becoming a global textile manufacturing hub.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Kota: Building Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes in Kota: Building Collapse Claims Lives

 India
2
Tensions Mount: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

Tensions Mount: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

 Israel
3
Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement Delays

Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement D...

 India
4
India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026