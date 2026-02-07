Left Menu

Goa's Quest for Special Status: A Bill to Safeguard Culture and Environment

The Congress Party seeks support for a Bill aiming to grant Goa special status, safeguarding its cultural and environmental identity. The proposed 'Goa Sustainable Development Council' would oversee preserving land, culture, and traditional communities while addressing demographic shifts and promoting the Konkani language.

  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Party is advocating for a private member's Bill supporting special status for Goa, seeking backing from the Lok Sabha. The Bill, presented by South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes, focuses on sustainable development and preserving Goa's unique identity.

During a press briefing, prominent Congress figures emphasized the Bill's importance. AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre and Goa PCC president Amit Patkar underlined the need to protect Goa's land, culture, and traditions. The Bill proposes a 'Goa Sustainable Development Council,' aimed at safeguarding various aspects of the state's heritage.

The Bill highlights objectives such as environmental conservation and socio-cultural balance. It includes provisions for supporting traditional Goan communities against harmful development, preserving natural resources, and promoting the Konkani language. Congress leaders argue the Bill's necessity due to the ecological and social pressures on the small coastal state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

