Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) undertook a significant operation on February 5, successfully intercepting vessels involved in an international oil smuggling network. This daring operation, taking place 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai, unraveled a sophisticated smuggling scheme involving mid-sea oil transfers from conflict zones.

The vessels, identified through advanced digital surveillance techniques, frequently changed their identities to escape law enforcement. A coordinated effort by the ICG's specialist teams verified digital evidence and apprehended three suspect vessels during a sea-air operation.

This operation highlights India's commitment to maritime safety and the enforcement of international maritime laws. The vessels are now headed to Mumbai for further investigation by customs and law enforcement authorities.

