Swift Action: Detention in Tourist Assault Case in Doda

In a swift response to an assault on a tourist in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police have detained four individuals. This decisive action follows a written complaint filed by Suresh Kumar from Bhaderwah at the local police station.

To preempt further disruptions and maintain peace, the authorities intervened under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The four detained—Javed Iqbal, Owais Ahmed, Khursheed Ahmed, and Avinash Manhas—are all residents of Bhaderwah and have been presented to the Executive Magistrate for further legal proceedings.

Police are firm in their efforts to ensure tourist safety and have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order. Any acts threatening public peace and safety will be addressed with the full force of the law.

