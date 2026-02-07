Left Menu

Swift Action: Detention in Tourist Assault Case in Doda

Four individuals have been detained in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir for assaulting a tourist. Following a complaint by Suresh Kumar, local police took immediate measures to ensure peace and prevent further disorder. The detainees have been presented to the Executive Magistrate for legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to an assault on a tourist in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police have detained four individuals. This decisive action follows a written complaint filed by Suresh Kumar from Bhaderwah at the local police station.

To preempt further disruptions and maintain peace, the authorities intervened under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The four detained—Javed Iqbal, Owais Ahmed, Khursheed Ahmed, and Avinash Manhas—are all residents of Bhaderwah and have been presented to the Executive Magistrate for further legal proceedings.

Police are firm in their efforts to ensure tourist safety and have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order. Any acts threatening public peace and safety will be addressed with the full force of the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

