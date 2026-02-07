Panic at Scrap Yard: Mystery Gas Leak Sparks Emergency Response

Panic ensued near the Jammu airport on Saturday when a mysterious gas leak occurred at a scrap dealer's shop. Residents of Rani Bagh complained of breathlessness due to the sudden gas escape from an abandoned cylinder.

Authorities swiftly deployed joint teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), alongside police and fire officials, to manage the situation. Wearing protective gear, they successfully contained the leak, reassuring the public that there was no immediate danger.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the nature of the gas and how the cylinder found its way to the scrapyard. Officials have not dismissed the possibility of the gas being a hazardous chemical, possibly sulfur mustard, pending scientific analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)