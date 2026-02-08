Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement Delays

In a decisive move, the Punjab government suspended two senior IAS officers on Saturday, with immediate effect. The suspension orders, affecting Kamal Kishore Yadav and Jaspreet Singh, were issued without specified reasons, though sources cite a six-year delay in procuring smartphones for Anganwadi workers as the catalyst.

Legal troubles arose when the government-selected vendor for the smartphone provision approached the court over the delay. The administrative shake-up extends further, with additional officer transfers, including Vikas Pratap, the now-replaced Additional Chief Secretary for Social Security.

These suspensions underscore increased disciplinary actions under the current regime. The suspensions follow allegations of financial mismanagement and flawed decisions in previous cases, threading a narrative of accountability and reform within the state's IAS ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)